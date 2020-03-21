WEBXTRA: Village Bakery implementing curbside pickup in response to COVID-19

Village Bakery has seen a decline in business during this time. People are postponing their wedding cake orders, birthday party cakes, and more. The bakery is doing everything they can to keep their doors open and thus have begun offering curbside pickup. The owners want to keep the doors open so that way they can help pay their employees, some of whom have worked at the bakery for nearly 20 years. The bakery is also making sure they have less than 10 people in the building at all times.