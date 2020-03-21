Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid 60s but the cloud cover will stick around. Near the late evening and overnight hours, showers will start to move in. Rain will stick around all night long and even into tomorrow morning. Sunday, expect off and on showers all day with temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday a few showers are possible as we warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly sunny skies move back in on Wednesday and Thursday as 80s stick around. More rain returns on Friday.