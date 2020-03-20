East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Only a few showers will continue tonight over Deep East Texas...most others will be dry. Most of the day on Saturday will be dry, but an upper level disturbance will move over East Texas late on Saturday increasing rain chances over the area. Sunday is likely to be on the wet side early in the day, but chances for rain diminishes as the day moves along. Just a few showers are possible on Monday over the far southern sections of ETX. A few more are possible on Tuesday, then we dry out for a few days. Rain chances return next Friday as a cold front moves through the area. A few thundershowers will be possible as well. Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool/mild side this weekend, then a warming trend is likely into the end of the week. Highs may reach the middle 80s on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling a bit on Friday with the cold front moving in. Have a great weekend, East Texas.