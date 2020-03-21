NET Health: There are now 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County

On Thursday, March 19, Texas Governor Abbott passed down executive orders that will close gym facilities and dine-in seating at restaurants beginning Friday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The Smith County Declaration of Local Disaster Due to the Public Health Emergency from the Coronavirus imposes no additional restrictions to Smith County private businesses. Smith County remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. Jury duty continues to be suspended through April 13. For a full list of adjusted services, please visit