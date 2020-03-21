Multiple-county chase ends in Angelina County, suspect now in custody

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A vehicle pursuit that started in Cherokee County and continued into Smith counties ended in Angelina County Saturday morning. A suspect is now in custody, according to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell.
Campbell said that the chase started at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning when the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a suspicious vehicle. When CCSO deputies went to check it out, the driver fled from that location near Alto.
Campbell didn’t have the suspect’s name, but he said deputies learned that the man had outstanding Cherokee County warrants for terroristic threat and a parole violation.
The vehicle pursuit continued north on U.S. Highway 69 and continued through Rusk and into Smith County before the suspect turned around and headed south on Highway 69.
The chase ended in Angelina County when a law enforcement officer used a “pit maneuver" to force the suspect off the road. Campbell explained that means the officer uses his or her vehicle to bump the suspect vehicle’s back left or right fender, causing the driver to lose control.
A KTRE staffer learned that the chase ended on John Redditt Drive between Lotus Lane and Weber Street in Lufkin.
No one was hurt as a result of the chase, Campbell said.
“There’s no telling how many people he could have hurt or killed in this chase,” Campbell said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.