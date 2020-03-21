Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Last week St. Patrick's Day crowds jammed the bars in New Orleans. But now this social city has joined those places shutting down bars, eliminating restaurant dining and banning crowds. Some wonder if the February Mardi Gras celebration — with its large partying crowds — contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened many and thrown many out of work. The virus has infected nearly 500 people in Louisiana — most in the New Orleans area. Most people infected people recover but it can make older people or those with other health problems seriously ill.