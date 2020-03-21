Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas coronavirus cases rise, include 13 at nursing home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials say there are now 100 cases of coronavirus in the state, including at least 13 residents and staff of a Little Rock nursing home. The state announced Friday that the number of coronavirus cases had risen overnight from 62 to 96, and by nightfall to 100. The new cases include 13 residents and staff of the Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock. The Health Department said there are also cases at a nursing home in Pine Bluff and another in Centerton. Arkansas has imposed sweeping restrictions because of the outbreak and closed its schools until April 17.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas expands restrictions, school closure over virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is keeping its schools closed for another three weeks and banning sit-down service at bars and restaurants over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced new restrictions after health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 62. The state Education Department says public schools will close through April 17. The schools had initially been set to reopen on March 30 after a two-week closure. Restaurants will only be able to offer take-out, drive-in and delivery services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIGNATURE GATHERING
Petition canvassing halted amid coronavirus concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas groups trying to gather signatures for various petitions required to qualify for the state’s November ballot have suspended their efforts amid public health concerns spurred by the new coronavirus. The group Arkansas Voters First has been trying to collect signatures for a petition to propose a constitutional amendment that would create a new commission that would be responsible for legislative and congressional redistricting every 10 years. Group spokesman said they stopped gathering signatures until “the world returns to normal." U.S. Senate hopeful Dan Whitfield, an Independent from Bella Vista, said he canceled all of his upcoming campaign events and will focus on gathering signatures by mail.
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Severe storms spread damage across parts of Arkansas
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines. Officials say at least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area Thursday evening near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border. At least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
BOY KILLED-ARKANSAS
Judge: Arkansas man to get third trial in son's death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase. Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. A jury found Torres guilty of capital murder in the death of his son, Isaiah.
SPORTS MEMORABILIA-FRAUD CHARGE
Ex-pastor gets 1 year, 9 months for sports memorabilia fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas pastor has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for his part in helping a sports memorabilia collector make millions of dollars by fraudulently selling normal items represented as valuable mementos. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that John Alexander McLean was ordered Wednesday to report to a federal prison by April 8 and to repay $203,966 in restitution to 10 people that the 59-year-old former Presbyterian minister in Little Rock conned. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. named nine of them, who are owed amounts ranging from $5,300 to $48,216. Another unnamed person was defrauded of $3,700.