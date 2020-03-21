Judge confirms one case of COVID-19 in Upshur County, person is in isolation

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County judge has announced that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
Judge Todd Tefteller said tonight that the person who has tested positive is under doctor’s orders in self-isolation.
There is a second person who works in Upshur County who has the virus, but that person does not live in the county, Tefteller stated.
“Don’t be afraid. Listen to Governor Abbott and follow his orders,” the judge said in his statement.
