DPS: 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gregg County wreck Friday

At 7:38 Friday morning, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Hwy 300, 8.8 miles southeast of Longview in Gregg County. The investigator’s preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, Aaron Barbosa-Valerio, 23, of Gilmer was traveling north on SH-300, too fast for the road conditions, and traveled into the southbound lane where he struck a 2020 Buick Enclave driven by Rucker Steven Murry, 65 of Gilmer, DPS said.