DPS: Canton man killed in one-vehicle wreck on SH 198 in Van Zandt County

March 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 2:46 PM

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - At 6:14 this morning, troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-198, four miles northeast of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, Donald James Long, 29, of Canton was traveling northeast on SH-198 approaching a curve in the roadway. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the west, traveled along the ditch, and struck a driveway. It then went airborne until striking a fencepost before finally coming to rest upon striking a tree.

Judge Sandra Plaster pronounced Long at the scene. He was transported to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton. The crash remains under investigation.