WB traffic on I20 shut down after crash with injuries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said crews are working to clear a crash with injuries on Interstate 20.
Around 5:15 am Friday, officials said the crash happened at mile marker 595 and 596. All westbound lanes are shut down.
Traffic is being diverted in this area, but drivers should expect delays.
Our Kerri Compton is following this situation closely. She is will have the latest developments here and throughout the morning on Good Morning East Texas. Watch live here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.