UIL: No Spring Sports until May 4

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL announced on Thursday that the suspensions of spring sports will last until at least May 4.
In a press release, the UIL said at this time they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and will give an update at a later date. Schools will have proper time to get students acclimated once they return to school with rehearsals and practices.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in the release. “ While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes , including extended school closures.”
Lufkin Athletic director Todd Quick said he is in constant contact with all the coaches in his district letting them know the latest details.
“There is no plan for this,” Quick said. “There is no book you can read for this. It is something coaches do. We teach kids how to adjust and make the best of each situation.”
In regards to spring football practice, which is allowed for 5A and 6A schools, the UIL has told schools they are not allowed to start practices. Quick said the school is prepared for spring practice if it could happen but they have worked out plans if it does not.
“We have already penciled in a second scrimmage,” Quick said. “If you have spring ball, you only get one so we are set if they cancel spring ball.”
