Tyler ISD extends its curbside meal service through April 3

From Tyler ISD
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler ISD Food Services will continue to provide FREE curbside meals Mondays through Fridays through Friday, April 3. Meal pick up locations will be at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Peete Elementary School will also be a pick-up location.
Since the curbside service began on Monday, March 16, Tyler ISD Food Services has distributed more than 5,000 grab-and-go meals to students. According to Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent, although this is a favorable amount of meals, he would like to see that number increase since the District currently has approximately 9,000 students participating in the free and reduced lunch program.
The District’s partnership with the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) and The Mentoring Alliance will also continue. Along with the curbside lunches, ETFB and Mentoring Alliance volunteers will distribute emergency food boxes to help provide families with food beyond the curbside lunch.
Additionally, beginning Monday, March 23, when students pick up lunches they will also have the opportunity to pick up grade-specific learning packets as part of the District’s distance learning curriculum. The packets provide a learning option to accommodate students without online access.
Curbside meals, food boxes, and instructional packets will be available near the back door area of the kitchens at each of the designated pick up campuses. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals. Any child age 18 or younger can participate and pick up meals at any feeding site, regardless of what school they attend. Older students may need to present their ID to provide proof of age.
Meal Pick Up Locations:
Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road
Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive
Moore MST Magnet School, 2101 Devine Street
Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
Caldwell Arts Academy, 331 South College Street
Griffin Elementary School, 2650 North Broadway Avenue
Peete Elementary School, 1511 Bellwood Road – BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Menu:
Monday – Peanut Butter and Jelly Crustable, Baby Carrots, Sunbelievable Cup, ½ cup fruit serving
Tuesday – Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce and Pickles, Jicama Sticks, ½ cup fruit serving
Wednesday – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Hummus Cup, ½ cup fruit serving
Thursday – Hamburger, Lettuce and Pickles, Sunbelievable Cup, ½ cup fruit serving
Friday – Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Hummus Cup, ½ fruit serving
Chocolate and White Milk Available
*Menu subject to change due to availability of the product.
*Alternative options available for those with allergies.
East Texas Food Bank Food Box Delivery Schedule:
Tuesday/Thursday – Griffin, Caldwell, Boulter
Wednesday/Friday – Moore, Three Lakes, Hubbard
For more information, visit www.tylerisd.org/covid19.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.