Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stops Whitehouse man’s scheduled execution due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped the scheduled execution of an East Texas man because of COVID-19.
According to court documents, the execution of Tracy Beatty was stayed in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the emergency. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
The court’s stay will last for 60 days and will automatically be lifted after that period of time. This is the second scheduled execution stopped in Texas due to COVID-19.
Beatty committed the crime in December of 2003 and was convicted in August of 2004. He was set to be executed on Wednesday, March 25.
Before he was convicted of capital murder, Beatty did a 4-year prison term for an injury to a child and a 15-year prison term for theft. Both of his previous convictions were in Dallas County.
KLTV has reached out to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman for comment.
