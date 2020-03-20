Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Controlled explosion in Chapel Hill area

SMITH COUNTY, Texas-Smith County Sheriff’s Office: On Thursday, March 20, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Smith County Deputies responded to a residence in the 13300 Block of CR 2278 in the Chapel Hill area of Smith County. Upon their arrival they made contact with an individual who was cleaning out a vacant house at this location. This individual had located materials in a shed behind the residence that contained unknown substances.
The deputy entered the shed and recognized the materials as being explosives and immediately called for Investigators to respond to the location. Deputies also maintained a perimeter around the area for the safety of the public. Upon the arrival of Smith County Investigators, it was decided to notify the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) out of Ft. Worth, Texas.
ATF quickly responded to this location and assessed the situation. At approximately 6:15 p.m., an Explosives Enforcement Officer with ATF detonated commercial grade flash powder and chemicals which are used in the manufacture of pyrotechnics. This was a controlled detonation and all safety precautions were taken during this event. No one was injured or harmed during the collection or detonation of the explosives.