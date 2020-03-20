Smith County Judge on COVID-19: “We do have community spread”

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran told KLTV on Friday that there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread in the county.
“We have a situation where we need to be very responsible about our decisions," Moran said. "We need to be cautious about what we decide to do, and we need to be respectful of others.”
Moran said officials know local community spread patients include “more than one.”
“Community spread is a term that basically says this disease didn’t start somewhere else, and then transport itself through a person to our community,” said Moran. “And that tells us we’re having too much close contact within the community and that’s allowing the spread of that disease.”
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, there were 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Friday at 12:30 p.m.
