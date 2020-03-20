Sheriff’s Office: Elysian Fields ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student

Sheriff’s Office: Elysian Fields ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Gary Bass | March 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:59 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Elysian Fields ISD employee in connection with allegations that he had an improper relationship with a student from a different school district.

Christopher Eppley, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on a felony improper relationship between an educator and a student charge. H has been arraigned, and his bond amount has been set at $75,000.

Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that HCSO deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Eppley from County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black on Thursday after an investigation into a complaint about a student-teacher relationship.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and further information may be released as it becomes available,” Fletcher said.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.