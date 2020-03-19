East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Storm Predication Center has placed the NW half of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK which means a 15% chance of significant severe weather within 25 miles of any point within the risk area. Please download the KLTV Weather App. It is free and will keep you posted on any changes ahead. Please remain Weather Alert today through early tomorrow morning. Stay with KLTV. Rain is likely to continue through our day on Friday, ending during the evening hours, then increasing again late in the day on Saturday as another disturbance moves in. Showers will remain possible on Sunday as well, but just a few. Only a few showers are even possible next week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky likely. Temperatures are expected to really warm up next week with highs getting into the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday.