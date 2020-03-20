NTSB report: Pilot in fatal Harrison County crash had no in-flight multi-engine instruction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A National Transportation Safety Board investigation into a March 2019 plane crash in Harrison County that claimed the lives of the pilot and his three passengers confirmed that the pilot was not certified to fly a multi-engine plane and had not not received any in-flight instruction along those lines.
The NTSB’s preliminary report showed that William Robert Kendrick, 51, of Huffman, had a private pilot’s license with only a single-engine rating. The plane crash occurred on March 9, 2019.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified William Kendrick as the pilot. is three passengers were identified as Kendrick’s wife, Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 51, of Huffman, daughter, Kaycee Ann Kendrick, of Farmer’s Branch, and her boyfriend, Coty Ray Shrum, of Farmer’s Branch.
All four crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene, by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
William Kendrick’s plane was a 1968 model Cessna T337C twin-engine “push-pull” configuration, meaning that it had one engine in the front and one in the back.
The NTSB’s factual report stated that William Kendrick contacted a flight instructor for a flight review in a Cessna 182, which is a single-engine aircraft, in August of 2018.
“The pilot had gone through an online refresher course for his ground knowledge,” the factual report states. “The pilot advised that it had been about 4-5 years since he had last flown.”
According to the NTSB factual report, William Kendrick had bought a Cessna 337 and intended to fly to South Texas in it.
The flight instructor told William Kendrick that he would need to set up multi-engine training with a multi-engine instructor to fly the Cessna 337.
The single-engine instructor set up a two-hour flight review block in the classroom for topics like preflight planning, weather products, preparation, and cross-country planning for a flight to South Texas, according to the factual report.
“The flight portion of the flight review in a Cessna 182 included slow flight, steep turns, power on and off stalls before returning to the airport for performance landings,” the factual report states. “Much of the flight time was used during maneuvers and repeated attempts.”
William Kendrick allegedly told the instructor that he didn’t feel comfortable enough n the Cessna 337 to fly it to his ranch that weekend.
According to the factual report, William Kendrick told the instructor, “I feel behind the plane and think more time is needed.” The instructor agreed and told William Kendrick that, in time, he would get back to a point where he felt comfortable and proficient in the aircraft.
“The instructor did not complete nor endorse the pilot for the flight review or checkout in the 182,” the NTSB”s factual report states.
In October of 2018, William Kendrick contacted his local airport’s chief instructor and asked about training in the Cessna 337, the factual report states. William Kendrick allegedly said that he had no experience flying a 337, but he still had the chief instructor fill his insurance documents, the factual report states. The report also says that the insurance company said that the chief instructor would be covered as the flight instructor for William Kendrick in his Cessna 337.
According to the NTSB’s factual report, the chief instructor flew about two hours in the aircraft.
“The pilot sat in the right seat and the chief instructor sat in the left seat during the 2-hour flight,” the factual report states. “However, no instruction was given to the pilot.”
The NTSB’s factual report also states that the chief instructor told investigators that Cessna 337 had a paint job that looked like it had been done with a can of spray paint, and the avionics were old.
“The powerplants operated nominally within parameters,” the factual report states. “He indicated it appeared that the airplane had not been updated but was airworthy. All primary systems operated nominally.”
Later, the chief instructor provided William Kendrick with an hour of instruction in a simulator set up as a conventional multi-engine aircraft, the factual report states.
“The airplane was returned to the hangar, and the chief instructor never heard back from the pilot,” the factual report states.
The NTSB’s preliminary report stated that William Kendrick’s last aviation medical exam was on Aug. 8, 2018, when he applied for a Federal Aviation Administration third-class medical certificate.
William Kendrick stated on his application that he had accumulated a total of 1,200 hours of total flight time. However, he didn’t log any flight time in the six months before the medical examination, the NTSB report stated.
The NTSB report also stated that William Kendrick’s pilot logbook was found in the plane’s wreckage. The entry before the last entry was dated May 7, 2005. The last entry was dated Aug. 23, 2018.
The flight left Lancaster Regional Airport at about 9:30 a.m. on March 9 and was on its way to the Lakefront Airport near New Orleans, Louisiana when it went down in Harrison County.
The NTSB report cited an LNC employee who told investigators that William Kendrick came inside and bought a quart of oil for his plane.
“He was in a good mood and told me that his daughter was from Houston and they were flying to Louisiana,” the airport employee is quoted as saying.
The LNC employee said that William Kendrick did a long preflight check and put the oil in the Cessna’s front engine. In addition, the employee told investigators that a thunderstorm had blown through earlier that day, but the weather condition was “clear’ when William Kendrick took off.
Later, a friend of the family reported that the plane was missing, and an Alert Notice was issued.
Immediately after the crash, DPS reported that William Kendrick may have encountered severe weather, which caused the plane to lose altitude and crash in a wooded area on private property.
The NTSB report stated that the Cessna was destroyed after it struck trees and terrain.
