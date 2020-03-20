EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will continue through much of the day today as a cold front moves through East Texas. Expect the rain to end from northwest to southeast by this evening. Temperatures near 70 degrees this morning will fall into the upper 50s by late afternoon and evening. Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and though much of the day Saturday will be rain free, the showers will return Saturday evening, moving in from the southwest. Rain continues overnight Saturday and into the day Sunday. A few showers possible Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming quickly back into the 70s by early next week. More sunshine should be in the forecast by the middle of next week and temperatures will soar into the 80s.