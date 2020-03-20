Longview’s first city council meeting since coronavirus outbreak will be audio only

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Longview has called for a special meeting on Monday to consider moving the general election to November and to discuss extending Mayor Andy Mack's March 16 disaster declaration.
As a sign of how much life has changed since the council last met on March 12, the meeting will be held through a teleconferencing system. It is the first council meeting not held in-person.
"City council members, staff and citizens will participate via audio only," the agenda states.
Two items are on the agenda. The first is to consider moving the May 2 general election to November 3. That election is to select a city council member to represent District 3. The second item is to consider renewing a March 16 disaster declaration by Mayor Andy Mack.
This past Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott granted a temporary suspension of open meeting statutes to enable elected officials to continue working despite the spread of COVID-19. The statues suspended are those that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a specified meeting location.
Under the temporary orders, the governmental body must provide a written notice to the public about how to participate, and also provide access to a recording of any telephonic or videoconference meeting. An electronic agenda packet can be found on the City of Longview’s website.
Instructions on how to participate during the comment portion of the meeting can be found at www.LongviewTexas.gov/Tele. The city is advising residents to register early if they wish to speak to allow time to become acquainted with the system.
Once registered, the city says participants will be emailed a confirmation letter with information on how to join the meeting. The virtual meeting room opens 15 minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. meeting on March 23.
For more information, call the city secretary’s office at 903-237-1080.
