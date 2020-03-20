Longview fire crews respond to structure fire in 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was at the scene where he talked to the resident. The fire burned part of a home and destroyed a vehicle.
Previous story:
Longview firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King, and the fire department is urging the town’s residents to stay away from that area.
The Longview Fire Department sent out a tweet about the fire at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. The tweet didn’t go into any further detail.
KLTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
