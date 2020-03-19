Walmart shortening hours for extra stocking and cleaning, offering senior shopping time

(KLTV) - Walmart Corporation has released an updated policy regarding their shopping hours, and are adding a special time for senior citizens to shop in the morning.
Last weekend Walmart adjusted operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. They said they were pleased with the results of thsoe efforts and will take additional steps beginning Thursday, March 19.
According to a statement today, Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, they say associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.
As for the senior hours, the company offers this new opportunity.
We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
They say they will be limiting some items so the most people can have what they need.
We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Finallly, the auto centers will close down for the time being.
Our people are working hard to have every part of the store ready to serve customers. To help support our people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, we will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.
