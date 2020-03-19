UT Tyler works to sanitize campus as classes move online because of COVID-19

”We have been cleaning almost 24 hours a day every day this week. We already were using one of the products that was recommended to use to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," said Andrew Krouse, UT Tyler director of facilities management. "We basically just increased and did a more focused approach to the amount of disinfecting we were doing using this product. We have over 1.8 million square foot on campus that we are currently working through to clean so it is a big task. We’re going to go through campus top to bottom while the students are out while we we have all the access we need to get that done.“