Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Showers and storms will continue to be likely throughout the remainder of the day. Storms will continue to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning to the area this late morning and early afternoon before the showers start to see some breaks in coverage. Later in the afternoon, our atmosphere will try to recover and if we can get enough sun peaking through our mostly cloudy skies, more storms will try to develop and will have the potential to become strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary severe threat today and early tomorrow morning as these showers and storms move through East Texas. Our late afternoon/evening storms are only a possibility and are not guaranteed to happen, but showers and storms will become more likely as a strong cold front begins to move through East Texas just after midnight tonight. As the front pushes south through the area, we will once again see the potential for strong to severe storms, mainly north of I-20. As these storms move into Central and Deep East Texas, severe potential begins to decrease as areas south of I-20 will likely only see heavy rainfall and sub-severe wind gusts and pocket change hail. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day tomorrow as the front moves through, and we will likely wake up chilly on Saturday in the middle to upper 40s. A brief break in the rain on Saturday morning before more showers and isolated thunderstorms move back into the area. This rain will persist into Sunday before rain chances thankfully become much more spotty on Monday. A stray shower will be possible Tuesday and skies look to finally remain dry on Wednesday. Whether we see severe weather or not tonight and early tomorrow, we will likely see some very heavy rainfall across a large portion of East Texas. Please avoid any low lying areas and roadways that tend to flood easily.