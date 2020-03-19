Severe storms possible this evening, Tornado Watch issued

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tornado Watch is now in effect for all counties along and north of Interstate 20.
As we progress through the next few hours, showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms are possible. When these storms form, the greatest risk in East Texas appears to be strong/gusty winds along with some large hail.
The overall risk for Flash Flooding and isolated tornadoes, remains low at this time, but is still possible. We will continue to update you if necessary on the risk for severe weather in East Texas.
As you can see, the Storm Predication Center has placed the NW half of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK which means a 15% chance of significant severe weather within 25 miles of any point within the risk area. More to come.
Please download the KLTV Weather App. It is free and will keep you posted on any changes ahead. Please remain Weather Alert today through early tomorrow morning. Stay with KLTV.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.