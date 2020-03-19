Resources to keep life positive during COVID-19 changes

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Businesses, organizations, clubs, and even individuals are working to make life easier for East Texans in the midst of COVID-19 changes and limitations. That may include things like curbside service or even delivery of food to homes, resources to help entertain and teach children, and more.
Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse in Lindale: We are now offering vacuum-sealed smoked meats for sale. These packages can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks and/or kept in the freezer up to 2 years. These will be available daily, you can come by or call in your order. As always, check availability, for we have been selling out. Thank you to our customers for showing us continued support during this uneasy time. 903-881-5725\
Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler - ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! Please head to our menu page and click the online ordering button for curbside pickup! You can enter what kind of car you drive in your order notes or just call us when you arrive and give us the number associated with your parking space and we’ll run it out to you! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! 903-593-0311
PAREDES Family Restaurant in Mineola: Today, March 19, will be our last day open until we are allowed to reopen. We have our buffet fresh, hot, and full of food if anyone would like a free meal from 5-C (while it lasts), so as not to waste. Thank you to all of our wonderful customers for 15 years of support and friendship. We WILL reopen when this mess is over with. ❤️🙏🏻 Call us at 903-569-2424. Felipe, Tina and Family
