Possible COVID-19 patient frustrated with testing criteria

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When many people are wondering if they have COVID-19 or not, one woman who may have it wants to share her experience.
Windell O’Keefe is in a Tyler hospital.
“They need to change policy really quick if they’re going to get this under control,” said O’Keefe.
She got tested for COVID-19 this afternoon.
“Sunday night, I couldn’t breathe, I took a breathing treatment,” said O’Keefe. “I woke up at 4 a.m. coughing my head off, had a runny nose, and had a 100.5 temperature fever.”
She’s a hospice nurse from Grand Saline who took care of a patient last Tuesday with respiratory issues. She also picked up her granddaughter from the DFW airport this past weekend.
“They [doctors] said CDC and the health department had certain guidelines that they had to rule out,” said O’Keefe. “The flu and pneumonia and other things causing these symptoms.”
Doctors’ tests for these other causes came back negative.
“The admitting doctor felt like there’s a chance I could have COVID-19,” said O’Keefe.
She said on Monday, she was told they would be testing her for the virus. On Tuesday, she was told something else.
“They explained to me they weren’t going to be able to do the test because the local health department and the CDC said I didn’t meet the criteria,” said O’Keefe.
She was told she wouldn’t meet criteria until x-rays showed infiltrates on her lungs. She has COPD and serious, underlying lung issues.
“If we wait until I have infiltrates on my lungs, I’ll die because of my own lung conditions," said O’Keefe.
After three days of pleading, she said she finally got permission for the test.
“They swabbed my nose and throat, they had to really scrape,” said O’Keefe. “It’s getting sent off, I guess through CDC, and it’ll take three days to get back.”
O’Keefe said she’s concerned about the current criteria people must meet to be tested.
“Yesterday, when they start telling me I don’t meet criteria and if I don’t meet it as a healthcare worker, who does?” said O’Keefe. “If the healthcare workers get sick, there will be nobody out there to take care of those people that need help.”
She said she’s reached out to President Trump, Governor Abbott, and others with her concerns.
“Doctors in the hospital, their hands are tied and they have to go through criteria to get it done,” said O’Keefe. “All of these doctors and nurses were behind me. I don’t feel like they let me down. The government the health department and CDC, they need to realize there are people out there getting this disease that have no connection with overseas or a sick patient. It’s spreading through the community now.”
She’s hoping her concerns are heard.
“This message needs to get to the CDC and President Trump and Governor Abbott and they need to know it isn’t going as smooth as they said it would go,” said O’Keefe. “I had to struggle for three days to get this test done.”
She said she’s hoping tests become readily available.
“The only way this is going to get shut down in America is if everyone has the ability to do what they need to do,” said O’Keefe.
She said she’s especially concerned for healthcare providers and those who don’t have insurance, when it comes to getting tested.
“You’re going to have an uphill battle and I hope you have insurance,” said O’Keefe.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.