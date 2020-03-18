East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Chances for scattered showers will exist throughout the overnight hours here in East Texas. A few thundershowers are possible, but not likely. As we head into the day on Thursday, chances for showers and thunderstorms increases. We start off the day with a 40% chance, then it increases to a 70% chance throughout the afternoon…falling to near 40% evening/overnight. As a pair of cold front approach East Texas on Friday, chances increase again, especially during the morning/afternoon hours, nearing 80%, then falling to 30% by evening. There is a MARGINAL RISK for isolated strong/severe storms on Thursday, into Friday morning, which is a bit lower than we had indicated earlier today. Saturday, for the most part, stays dry, then a rapid increase in rain chances during the later part of the day. Sunday, there is a 50% chance for showers, then Monday through Wednesday, the chances decrease to 20% each day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. So much better weather conditions appear to be likely early next week.