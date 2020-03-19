Longview Ballet Theatre, Ballet West performance canceled over COVID-19 concerns

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center has canceled all public performances and events through May 9, including a performance from the world-famous Ballet West II and Longview Ballet Theatre, according to a release from the university.
Organizers for the Belcher Center, the Longview Ballet Theatre, and Ballet West had been in constant contact over the past few weeks. As the number of COVID-19 cases rose nationwide, the decision was made to cancel Longview Ballet’s Cinderella and all other performances at the Belcher Center through May.
The performance was originally scheduled to run April 3 through April 5.
“We looked at delays, we looked at trying to push it back a few weeks, but things just weren’t working together," said Courtney Armstrong, executive director at Longview Ballet Theatre. “We did postpone it, we will do the show in Spring of 2021. So, the hard work that Ballet West did, the hard work that our dancers did, and all of the crew will still shine on the stage.”
On Tuesday, Ballet West announced two of its dancers tested positive for COVID-19, according to their executive director. Both dancers reportedly had recently returned to Salt Lake City from an extended trip to the East Coast.
Armstrong said while the news was troubling, the dancers at the Longview Ballet Theatre continue to love and encourage each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re sad, they’re concerned... most of them are teenagers and they’re unsure about what’s going on in our world right now,” Armstrong explained. "We have a very strong little ballet family, and the girls are loving on each other and encouraging each other.
“I think the fact that we are going to continue this ballet into 2021 has everyone a little at ease -- that the show will go on, but it’s a little later than anticipated.”
All ticketing for Cinderella is handled directly through the Belcher Center box office; refunds will be issued automatically, and they are working hard to get those taken care of as quickly as possible, the Longview Ballet Theatre addressed on Facebook.
As for LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, tickets for events beyond May 9 will remain on sale for the time being.
The following statement was released by the Belcher Center on Wednesday:
The LeTourneau University Belcher Center has cancelled all public performances and events beginning today, March 17, through May 9, 2020.
We are in uncharted water with the potential effects of the pandemic in our community. The health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and community are our top priorities and we have not made this decision lightly. We understand that the cancellation of events brings disappointments and frustrations and we will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates about shows and events beyond May 9 through our Facebook page, website at www.belchercenter.com, and email updates. Patrons with tickets for the impacted shows will be contacted directly.
Our March 28, Yesterday and Today: Beatles Interactive Experience performance has been rescheduled for July 18, 2020. As an encouragement for the Summer and a much-needed boost to moral we will be lowering our ticket prices for the Y&T performance on July 18 and issuing refunds for the difference to existing ticket holders. We hope those of you who have purchased tickets will hang with us and those of you who have not can “Come Together,” and we can all say “Here Comes the Sun,” with a summer Beatles party.
Tickets for events beyond May 9 will remain on sale.
Our goal is to make decisions now with an eye towards the long-term ability to move forward once the pandemic has stabilized.
Thanks - as a valued patron of the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, we are grateful for your support and understanding.
Cody Bowen, Senior Director-LeTourneau University Belcher Center
