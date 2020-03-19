Longview Ballet Theatre, Ballet West performance canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Our March 28, Yesterday and Today: Beatles Interactive Experience performance has been rescheduled for July 18, 2020. As an encouragement for the Summer and a much-needed boost to moral we will be lowering our ticket prices for the Y&T performance on July 18 and issuing refunds for the difference to existing ticket holders. We hope those of you who have purchased tickets will hang with us and those of you who have not can “Come Together,” and we can all say “Here Comes the Sun,” with a summer Beatles party.