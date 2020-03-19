Henderson church members, leaders discuss ways to worship despite COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management got many Henderson church members, leaders, and pastors together to respond in faith to COVID-19.
“We understand that as emergency management that the healthcare of the public is one aspect, faith spiritual healthcare, emotional healthcare, is also really important. Our churches are one organization that permeates the entire community,” said David Chenault, public information officer for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Over 45 different church members from different denominations sat together in one room to discuss limitations of sharing the gospel with COVID-19.
“Churches are really struggling with how do they still do community how do they get people together and worship? How do they do Bible study? How do they congregate and not endanger each other’s health because of a communicable disease like this,” Chenault said.
COVID-19 presents a unique challenge to worship but for a Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Sunday school teacher, Olivia Redwine says, the meeting was informative.
“Oh my, a lot of things were brought up that I had not thought about…it was a lot of very good information, very informative,” she said.
Social distancing could mean teaching the gospel through technology.
“I feel that this meeting has given me some tools because my young adults are tech savvy, so I know that if I approach them with getting something done online on Facebook, we’ll be able to do that. We can still have Sunday school classes online, still be able to have bible study online, and I think we can still be able to accomplish the things that we need to accomplish,” Redwine said.
For more information about the meeting, click here.