’God will get us through this:’ East Texas faith leaders react to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On a typical Wednesday night, many East Texans would be at Bible study or a weekly prayer meeting, but like everything else in our world, those things have been affected by COVID-19.
Those who came to the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul in Tyler for noon mass on Wednesday were greeted by signs telling them that all public masses had been suspended due to COVID-19.
“It’s unprecedented," said Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland. “This is the first time in history that this has ever taken place.”
Strickland said despite all public masses being canceled, priests are still conducting daily mass and Sunday mass will be available as an online video. A similar streaming situation will also be happening this Sunday at Green Acres Baptist in Tyler.
“The message we want to convey loud and clear is that God is still in control," said Ken Warren, GABC Senior Associate Pastor.
Warren said church leaders met on Wednesday morning to talk about alternative ways of reaching their congregation, while still playing it safe.
“We had worship in this room last Sunday, with people spaced appropriately apart, but we’re now not doing anything on the campus for the next several weeks," Warren said.
Warren realizes that many East Texans are leaning on their faith now more than ever.
“It reminds me a lot of 9/11," Warren said. “The day the towers fell, people were drawn together in a way they had not been drawn together before. That’s what we’re finding right now, people are being drawn together. It’s as if God has suddenly got out attention.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.