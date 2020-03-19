East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern half of East Texas until 10:00 PM. Generally along and north of Interstate 20. As we progress through the next few hours, showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms are possible. When/If these storms form, the greatest risk in East Texas appears to be strong/gusty winds along with some large hail. The overall risk for Flash Flooding and isolated tornadoes, remains low at this time. We will continue to update you if necessary on the risk for severe weather in East Texas. The Storm Predication Center has placed the NW half of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK which means a 15% chance of significant severe weather within 25 miles of any point within the risk area. More to come. Please download the KLTV Weather App. It is free and will keep you posted on any changes ahead. Please remain Weather Alert today through early tomorrow morning. Stay with KLTV. Rain is likely to continue through our day on Friday, ending early on Saturday, then increasing again late in the day. Showers will remain possible on Sunday as well, but just a few. Only a few showers are even possible next week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky likely. Temperatures are expected to really warm up next week with highs getting into the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday.