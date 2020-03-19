ETN: Glenwood VFD organizes food drive, starts wellness checks in response to COVID-19

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - In times of crisis, Texans often rise to the occasion and look out for each other.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department in Gilmer is doing just that. The VFD is hosting an emergency canned food drive until 8 p.m. tonight to help some families in their town that are struggling.
Thursday afternoon, Katiland Gray, the chief of the Glenwood VFD, spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons.
Gray said that they had already been helping Gilmer ISD employees hand out meals to students who are out of school when they learned about several families that are “already doing without.” She said she and the other members of the VFD pooled their resources to start an emergency food drive to help the families out.
“I’m new at this fire chief position,” Gray said. “I’m trying to get out there and show people that they’re not on their own. It’s our job as a fire department to be there for them and get them what they need.
The Glenwood fire chief also said they have also started doing wellness checks on home-bound and elderly individuals.
Giving an example, Gray aid that someone told her about a 93-year-old woman who might need help. Glenwood VFD firefighters went by her house to check on her and told they had bottled water and canned goods if she needed them and that she could call them if she needs help.
The Glenwood VFW will continue the canned food drive until things settle down to some extent. People in need may pick up food at the fire station on Wednesdays, but people may drop canned goods, rice, beans, toilet paper, baby formula, etc. at the station any day of the week.
Gray said she will be posting her personal cell phone number and the assistant chief’s number on the back board at the fire station. If someone wants to drop off supplies to help out, they’ll come and open the fire station, she said.
In addition, Gray said that they will start opening the fire station to cook hot meals for people in need on Wednesday nights.
“We’re all servants,” Gray said. “We have servants’ hearts.”
The Glenwood VFD fire station is located at Parkwood Drive in Gilmer.
