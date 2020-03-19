Fun ways to explore without leaving the house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -As we all do our part to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19, we may find ourselves afflicted with a slight case of cabin fever.
And even though social distancing is important and necessary, the frustrations that come with it are absolutely valid – especially as anxieties over the unknowns of the situation run rampant.
So with that in mind, here’s a collection of fun and interesting things to explore and see that don’t require you leaving your house, but at the very least give you something different to look at.
Earth Cam
Big cities, small towns, beautiful beaches, famous skylines, world monuments, nature, construction, people – you can go almost anywhere and see almost anything (including outer space) with one of the most robust general interest webcam sites on the internet.
It’s a great tool for people watchers, for nature lovers, or for kids learning from home.
Click here to check it out, but be prepared to lose part of your day browsing (soooo maybe not recommended for those actually trying to work from home).
Aquarium of the Pacific
If you agree with Sebastian the Crab and think under the sea is the place to be, then click here to go to Long Beach, California and visit the Aquarium of the Pacific. I
t’s not just one webcam, but several – one for each of their exhibits.
See penguins, sharks, a whole reef system, and much more. And of course, this isn’t the only aquarium with live cams. All you have to do is google ‘aquarium webcam’ and you’ll find so many more options with different exhibits and animals.
Houston Zoo
If you want to follow up your trip to the aquarium with something on dry land, then click here to check out the collection of live feeds at the Houston Zoo!
You have your staples – tigers and rhinos, but there’s also a live ant exhibit and more! And same with the aquariums, so many zoos have webcams, so once you’ve seen what Houston has to offer, just google ‘zoo webcam’ and check out some more!
Abbey Road Crossing
Beatles fan? Then spin up your favorite album and click here to check out a live view of one of the most famous crosswalks in the world. Most of the time you’re just gonna get lots and lots of traffic, but every so often you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of fans trying to recreate one of the most iconic album covers of all time.
Garden Bubble
Maybe the weirdest (but possibly coolest) entry on the list, the Garden Bubble Cam is a live feed from a backyard in South Florida.
The landscaping is nice, the yard itself is pleasant, but otherwise, there isn’t a whole lot to look at. Unless that is, you press the ‘Bubbles’ button. And within seconds, with the help of some fancy code, an off-screen bubble machine fires up and shoots a 30-second stream of bubbles into the feed.
Granted, on paper, it may not sound like much but it’s really neat and does a great job of firing off the “Hey I did that!” response in our brains. And once you get the satisfaction of controlling a bubble machine hundreds of miles away you can browse the rest of the site to learn how the BubbleCam works, what happened when the feed found itself home to a colony of bees, and a whole lot more. Click here to give it a try. It’s really neat.
And there you have it! These aren’t going to do anything to ease anxieties about what’s happening or get you back to your normal routine any sooner, but hopefully, they’ll be a fun distraction, and those always have value. Plus, these are just a small collection of options – countless others are just a Google Search away.
