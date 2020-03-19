COVID-19 creates complications for patients at VA hospitals and clinics

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the country and here in East Texas are screening patients and restricting visitors to reduce the chance of the further spread of the coronavirus.
But that has had an impact on some veterans trying to make appointments and in some cases not being able to get therapy for such things as PTSD.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is the nation’s largest health care system, with 170 hospitals and more than 1000 outpatient clinics.
But getting care now has become more challenging for veterans.
“I had an appointment this past week that was canceled because of this virus deal. Only ones they want in there are the ones that have standing appointments,” said Army veteran Roderick Lockett of Beckville as he tried to visit the Longview VA out-patient clinic.
Some veterans we talked with said they will simply stay home and wait until the crisis is over.
But with an aging veteran population, timely health care is essential.
"Older veterans, Vietnam veterans who are more disabled, I'm quite sure it's more hard on them," Lockett says.
Service animal trainer Monty Hudson of Longview has had to cancel his group service dogs classes and go to one on one instruction.
"Government put out word no more than 10 in a gathering so, we have a few seniors, Vietnam veterans in our class. So we're going to be cautious for them. we're going to postpone classes for a few weeks until we figure out what's going on," Hudson said.
For those veterans who suffer PTSD, it means those essential group therapy sessions are not available anymore.
“Communicating with other veterans with it is a must-have. And not being able to be in a group like that, I’m sure it’s tough on the guys. That support group is what these guys need,” Lockett says.
According to VA department estimates, roughly half of veterans are more than 65 years old, and many have underlying health conditions that could make them more vulnerable to Covid-19.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.