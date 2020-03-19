Coach Keller: ‘Those kids had their mind set on going to Atlanta’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks finished with their best placement in school history in regards to rankings.
The Final Associated Press’ Final Top 25 poll had SFA receiving 78 points. It was just 32 points from overtaking Iowa for the final spot in the top 25.
SFA finished the year 28-3, finishing with the fewest losses by a DI SFA team. It will be hard to duplicate what happened this year when SFA returns to practice next year. The team is losing Kevon Harris, John Comeaux and Nathan Bain. As of now it seems those are the only ones leaving. A nice difference from last year where the 'Jacks only had four returning players.
Returning are two junior college transfers that really stepped up this year in Cameron Johnson and SLC newcomer of the year Gavin Kensmil.
This week is supposed to be the start of the National Tournament. Now fans just have to dream of what could have been.
“I know this; My guys thought they were bullet proof,” Head Coach Kyle Keller said. " They were 130 seconds away to me from being perfect. They have done some remarkable things here and I know those kids had their mind set on going to Atlanta. They thought they were that good.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.