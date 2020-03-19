Carlisle ISD to remain closed until April 7 after several staffers exposed to COVID-19

CARLISLE, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Carlisle ISD superintendent of schools, the district will remain closed until April 6 for teachers, and April 7 for students.
Superintendent Michael R. Payne says that three staff members have reported that they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and are under a 14-day self-quarantine at home. Thus far, no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been received among students or staff. He says that they will post all confirmed cases and locations on the district’s website, www.carlisleisd.org.
During the closure, Carlisle ISD will provide instruction for its students. On Monday, March 23, instructions on how to access lessons, activities, and resource materials will be posted on the website. Campus principals will be available to assist parents with this.
Also beginning on March 23, the Carlisle ISD food service will provide lunch at no charge to anyone under the age of 18. These are take-out meals and may be picked up outside in the elementary driveway in front of the 300 building. Instructions on how to order the meal will be posted on the website.
