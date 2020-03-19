Brookshire Grocery Co. hosting hiring events in Tyler

“As we work to continue to support our communities impacted by recent circumstances, we are looking for part-time and full-time employee-partners to help us serve. We recognize that people have already begun to be affected by COVID-19 and we hope to do as much as we can to help them find employment during their time of need,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is very proud to employ many caring and selfless individuals who are passionate about serving others and have demonstrated that during this unprecedented time. We want to thank all of our incredible employee-partners for everything they are doing and looking forward to welcoming some new partners to our team.”