Winona ISD names internal candidate lone finalist for superintendent

From Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas - The Winona Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Mr. Damenion Miller, the current Assistant Superintendent, and High School Principal, as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent.
Mr. Miller was announced as the finalist during a Regular Meeting of the Winona ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mr. Miller is married to Tyhesia and they have three children Destiny, Kennedy, and Damenion Jr. He has experience as a Classroom Teacher, Head Coach, Assist Principal, Director of Technology, High School Principal, and Assistant Superintendent. Mr. Miller has worked in education for 20 years with Tyler ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, and Quitman ISD.
He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Computer Science from Howard Payne University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler. He received his Superintendent certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.
By state law, the District must wait 21 days before offering him a contract.