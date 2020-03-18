WEBXTRA: Tyler’s AMC movie theater complex is closed ‘until further notice’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of AMC Theatres’ decision to close its movie theaters nationwide, the parking lot of the chain’s Tyler complex was empty on Tuesday.
A sign on the front door of the AMC CLASSIC Tyler 14 states, “Closed until further notice. For more information, go to amctheatres.com.”
Other AMC theaters that have closed in East Texas include AMC Longview 10, AMC Lufkin 9, AMC CLASSIC Nacogdoches 6.
A notice on the chain’s website states “All AMC theatres are temporarily closed in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines. They will reopen when those guidelines allow.”
If you’re a member of AMC’s A-List Subscription Service, they’ve paused everyone’s account and suspended charges while theaters are closed.
In addition, Tyler’s Regal Rose 12 movie complex is closed as well.
However, Tyler’s Times Square Cinema is still open at this time, as are the movie theaters in Henderson and Palestine.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.