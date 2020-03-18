Tyler man sentenced to over 19 years for drug trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Dakota Allen, 27, pleaded guilty on Sep. 12, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on March 17, 2020. Judge Kernodle also ordered forfeiture of $5,000 seized from the defendant.
According to information presented in court, on March 7, 2019, Allen and co-defendant, Haleigh Morris, were stopped in Smith County for a traffic violation. At the time of the stop, they were in possession of approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine located in a camo zipper bag, along with $6,250 in cash, ziplock bags, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. Another $956 cash was in the center console. During the traffic stop, Allen attempted to drive off and evade arrest. During this time, the defendants threw the camo zipper bag out the window before Allen wrecked the vehicle. They were both indicted on April 17, 2019.
A press release said this case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Hurst.
