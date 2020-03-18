Tyler man sentenced to over 19 years for drug trafficking

According to information presented in court, on March 7, 2019, Allen and co-defendant, Haleigh Morris, were stopped in Smith County for a traffic violation. At the time of the stop, they were in possession of approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine located in a camo zipper bag, along with $6,250 in cash, ziplock bags, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. Another $956 cash was in the center console. During the traffic stop, Allen attempted to drive off and evade arrest. During this time, the defendants threw the camo zipper bag out the window before Allen wrecked the vehicle. They were both indicted on April 17, 2019.