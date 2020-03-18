TJC students to return to on-site classes March 30

TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said, “TJC takes great pride in being nimble and responsive to the needs of students, business, industry and communities. We offer award-winning distance education opportunities and we are confident we can deliver world-class online learning where appropriate. However, much of the success of TJC does take into account the wonderful facilities — including specialized laboratories, high-tech vocational training equipment and state-of-the-art simulation spaces — co-curricular learning opportunities, student enrichment activities and community engagement. While we work toward moving more to online, we plan to be very thoughtful in ensuring we provide authentic learning experiences for our students. In some cases, this means we will not be able to shift instruction to a fully online modality as it is not optimum for many of our students or the overall role of TJC for East Texas.”