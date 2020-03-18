SFA spring coaches now look to an uncertain offseason

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The spring season ended with no payoff for NCAA and Junior college athletes around the country.
There are no championships. There are no senior days. Teams played their last games before they knew it was their last games.
The SFA Bowling team was looking to defend their 2019 NCAA DI National title. That will not happen. The SFA beach Volleyball team was in their inaugural season. So far they were 8-5 and were preparing to host their first home games on April 8. That will not happen.
The SFA softball team was off to a 19-4 start, the best since the Ladyjacks moved up to the DI ranks. They had a bright year ahead with two dominant pitchers. The team had faced adversity all year with their field being vandalized in January just weeks before their first home game. Between that and weather issues, they never had a home game.
The SFA baseball team was just 6-10 on the season. While it did not look good on paper the team was 3-0 in conference when the decision was made to pull the plug on the season.
It is unclear what next year will hold. right now the school is looking at ways to help the athletes adjust to another way of life.
