Sean Lee staying in Dallas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - While the Dallas Cowboys could not keep Jason Witten around for the upcoming season thy were able to keep 11-year veteran Sean Lee.
It was not known if Lee would be coming back to Dallas. After the season finale, Lee told reporters he was not sure of his future and would need some time to talk about it with his family.
According to ESPN Lee’s one-year deal will bring in $4.5 million with $2 million guaranteed.
Lee was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010 and as recorded at least 100 tackles in seven of his nine seasons.
