Rusk County Office of Emergency Management to hold briefing at noon for Covid-19 in Faith based communities

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management will hold a briefing for Covid-19 for the Faith based communities at 12:00 p.m. at 1st Baptist in Henderson.
According to a Facebook post the briefing for COVID-19 will be for the faith base community, their pastors, and church leaders. The briefing will be held at 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 207 W Main St. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is asking that you please follow the signs and that they’ll screen people at the door.
Another thing they are requesting is that you follow social distancing requirements at the briefing and that you please not come if you are sick.
If your not able to make the briefing remember to live stream it at 12:00 p.m. on KLTV or with East Texas Now.
