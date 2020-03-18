Quitman nursing home residents write personalized notes to family during COVID-19 lockdown

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - As schools close and businesses reduce their hours to reduce the spread of COVID-19, nursing homes have also been taking precautions to help stop the spread of the virus.
Lockdowns have made this time difficult for one nursing home in Quitman, but that isn’t stopping residents from sending messages to their families.
Residents at the Heritage House Healthcare Center wrote personalized messages to their loved ones letting them know how they are doing during this time.
In a Facebook post, the center said, “This is a very difficult time for our residents as they adjust to our facility lockdown during this time of uncertainty. We taking every precaution against COVID-19...and our residents all miss their loved ones and rather than a generic message, our Social Worker and Activity Director spent the afternoon asking residents their personal messages to their loved ones.”
