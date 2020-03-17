East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we head into the overnight hours, showers and a few thundershowers are expected to move into the NW sections of ETX until the morning hours before they begin to diminish. For most of the day on Wednesday, only scattered showers will be possible. Heading into the midday hours on Thursday, chances for a few heavier thundershowers, maybe a thunderstorm or two will be possible as the first of two fronts moves into the NW sections. There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms over the northern ½ of East Texas, along and north of I-20 on Thursday/early Friday morning. We will monitor this for you, but at this time, it appears only a few storms will be possible. This front will quickly move through East Texas overnight on Thursday/into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, a second cold front will follow the first, bringing in some much cooler air to East Texas…cooling down temperatures during the afternoon hours. It appears at this time that the rain should move through the Southern locations by mid to late afternoon on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday afternoon should generally be in the 1.00” to 1.50” range with some less and some more. Saturday appears to be dry under a Mostly Cloudy Sky. Scattered showers will then re-appear on Sunday (50%) and continue through Monday, but chances on Monday will only be in the 30% range. Not much rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit as we head into early next week.