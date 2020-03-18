OSHA levies $48K fine in connection with Henderson County oil site fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A federal agency has fined a Chandler-based business $48,580 in connection with an oil site fire which injured two workers.
The fire happened Friday, Sept. 6, at a Block T Petroleum site off FM 317 in Henderson County.
Two employees of the rig company “Pioneer” were injured in the fire. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
OSHA cited five “serious” violations and issued four fines of $12,145. The fines were issued on Feb. 13 and abated on March 11. Pioneer Well Services has an opportunity to contest the violations.
