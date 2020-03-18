EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers and thundershowers will be possible early this morning, mainly in far northern counties of East Texas. Temperatures are already warmer this morning, starting off in the 60s and we will make it into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. It will be breezy at times and mostly cloudy for much of the day with chances for more showers and thundershowers by late afternoon and evening. The chance for rain continues to be likely tomorrow, especially late in the day and for most of the day Friday as a cold front moves through East Texas. Temperatures will drop into the 50s as the cold front arrives and will stay in the 50s through the weekend. Chances for rain come to an end late Friday into early Saturday, but quickly return Saturday night into Sunday.